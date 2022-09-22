Sign up
Photo 3675
Argus
There is only you and your camera. The limitations in your photography are in yourself, for what we see is what we are.
-Ernst Haas
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
1
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Mike
Absolutely.
Finally, we do not photograph things, but only light.
September 23rd, 2022
