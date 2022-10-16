Previous
It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.
-e. e. cummings
eDorre Andresen

Martina
Great photo, and a quote.. I love Ginko! You reminded me to go and photograph my favorite tree. It's been few years, since I last did it.
October 17th, 2022  
