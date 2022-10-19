Previous
Leafy path by edorreandresen
Leafy path

"Every leaf speaks bliss to me / Fluttering from the autumn tree."
-Emily Bronte
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
KWind ace
Beautiful! Feels alive!!
October 20th, 2022  
