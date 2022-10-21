Sign up
Photo 3704
green water
"Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises."
- Pedro Calderon de la Barca
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
Babs
ace
What a peaceful scene.
October 22nd, 2022
