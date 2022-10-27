Previous
Next
gone by edorreandresen
Photo 3709

gone

Nothing is ever the same twice because everything is always gone forever, and yet each moment has infinite photographic possibilities.
-Michael Kenna
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1016% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise