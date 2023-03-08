Previous
March 8 by edorreandresen
March 8

Magic lies in between things, between the day and the night, between yellow and blue, between any two things.
-Charles de Lint
eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Dawn ace
Beautiful
March 8th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 8th, 2023  
