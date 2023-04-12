Sign up
Photo 3877
Googly 12
There will always be rocks in the road ahead of us. They will be stumbling blocks or stepping stones; it all depends on how you use them.
-Friedrich Nietzsche
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6598
photos
91
followers
89
following
1062% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
11th April 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
googly
,
30-shots2023
bkb in the city
Way to funny
April 13th, 2023
