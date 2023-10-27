Sign up
Previous
Photo 4075
Golden path
“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” —Jim Bishop
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6994
photos
92
followers
91
following
1116% complete
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th October 2023 1:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
leaves
,
trail
,
path
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a glorious golden carpet.
October 28th, 2023
