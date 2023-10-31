Sign up
Photo 4079
Curious
I took a walk to visit Lake Michigan today and this deer just stood and watched me. I was quite the picture in my bright orange "Great Pumpkin" safety vest!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
0
0
1
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
31st October 2023 4:29pm
Tags
yellow
,
woods
,
deer
