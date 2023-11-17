Previous
Gratitude 17 by edorreandresen
Gratitude 17

Gratitude is when memory is stored in the heart and not in the mind.
-Lionel Hampton
*lynn ace
beautiful pine cones and shot
November 18th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Love the composition of perfect pinecones in a row, and the words written with it.
November 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful
November 18th, 2023  
