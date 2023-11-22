Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4101
Gratitude 22
I was playing in my scrap box today. All these beautiful pieces are a gift from a friend who quilts. Lucky me!
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7046
photos
93
followers
94
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
Latest from all albums
2942
4098
2943
4099
4100
2944
2945
4101
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd November 2023 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fabric
,
quilt
,
scraps
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close