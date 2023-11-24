Previous
Gratitude 24 by edorreandresen
Photo 4103

Gratitude 24

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.
-John F. Kennedy
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot and quote.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise