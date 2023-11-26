Sign up
Previous
Photo 4105
Gratitude 26
The very fact of snow is such an amazement.”
– Roger Ebert
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7054
photos
92
followers
93
following
1124% complete
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th November 2023 4:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
red
,
berries
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful, with the red berries.
November 27th, 2023
