Previous
Joy 7 by edorreandresen
Photo 4116

Joy 7

There are souls in this world who have the gift of finding joy everywhere, and leaving it behind them when they go.
~ Frederick William Faber
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Amazing
December 8th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Such a sky!
December 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow fantastic layers fav
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise