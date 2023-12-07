Sign up
Previous
Photo 4116
Joy 7
There are souls in this world who have the gift of finding joy everywhere, and leaving it behind them when they go.
~ Frederick William Faber
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
3
3
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7076
photos
92
followers
93
following
1127% complete
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
2957
4113
2958
4114
2959
4115
2960
4116
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
7th December 2023 5:12pm
Tags
sunset
,
little_glen_lake
Elisa Smith
ace
Amazing
December 8th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Such a sky!
December 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow fantastic layers fav
December 8th, 2023
