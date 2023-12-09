Sign up
Photo 4118
Photo 4118
Joy 9
Joy in looking and comprehending is nature's most beautiful gift.
-Albert Einstein
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7080
photos
93
followers
94
following
1128% complete
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
2959
4115
2960
4116
2961
4117
2962
4118
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th December 2023 3:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
rock
,
lake_michigan
