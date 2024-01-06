Previous
Soft sunset by edorreandresen
Photo 4146

Soft sunset

Two things I did not expect: a pretty sunset (thought I was too late) and skim ice on our little lake.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
