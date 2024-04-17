Sign up
Previous
Photo 4248
Layers
It's only adults who read the top layers most of the time. I think children read the internal meanings of everything.
-Maurice Sendak
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
3
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7340
photos
104
followers
93
following
1163% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th April 2024 2:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstract
,
rose
Chrissie
How beautiful
April 18th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 18th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful layers of petals.
April 18th, 2024
