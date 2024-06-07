Previous
Green by edorreandresen
Photo 4299

Green

Green strongly influences the heart and helps alleviate tension. Positive qualities associated with green are generosity, humility, and cooperation.
~ Tae Yun Kim
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous capture, and wonderful words.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise