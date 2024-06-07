Sign up
Previous
Photo 4299
Green
Green strongly influences the heart and helps alleviate tension. Positive qualities associated with green are generosity, humility, and cooperation.
~ Tae Yun Kim
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7442
photos
106
followers
94
following
1177% complete
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
4298
4299
3140
4296
3141
4297
3142
4298
3143
4299
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd June 2024 3:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
june24words
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous capture, and wonderful words.
June 8th, 2024
