Previous
Photo 4309
Camouflage
Tact is the ability to describe others as they see themselves.
-Abraham Lincoln
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7462
photos
106
followers
94
following
1180% complete
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
4307
4308
4309
3150
4306
3151
4307
4308
3152
3153
4309
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
10th May 2024 3:39pm
Tags
toad
,
camouflage
,
june24words
Babs
ace
Well spotted. He is so well camouflaged
June 18th, 2024
