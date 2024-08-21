Sign up
Previous
Photo 4374
Flower 21
Yellow is the perceived color of sunshine. It is associated with joy, happiness, intellect, and energy.
-Marcia Moses
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7592
photos
103
followers
97
following
1198% complete
View this month »
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
4374
Latest from all albums
3215
4371
3216
4372
3217
4373
3218
4374
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st August 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
dahlia
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love it.
August 22nd, 2024
