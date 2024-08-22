Previous
Flowers 22 by edorreandresen
Photo 4375

Flowers 22

. “Peace is not something you wish for. It is something you make, something you are, something you do, and something you give away.” ― Robert Fulghum
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful flowers so bright and colourful! Fav.
August 23rd, 2024  
