The cushion that I made from a vintage flour sack comes in handy on my lap with the laptop on it. Creative re-use is the name of the game.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Susan Klassen ace
That’s really neat! We have some coffee burlap sacks that we are putting on the inside panels of some of the cabinet doors in our garage.
September 30th, 2024  
