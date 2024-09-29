Sign up
Photo 4413
Cushion
The cushion that I made from a vintage flour sack comes in handy on my lap with the laptop on it. Creative re-use is the name of the game.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th September 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cushion
Susan Klassen
ace
That’s really neat! We have some coffee burlap sacks that we are putting on the inside panels of some of the cabinet doors in our garage.
September 30th, 2024
