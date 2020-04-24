Previous
trees 24 by edorreandresen
trees 24

In the woods we return to reason and faith.

-Ralph Waldo Emerson
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
Taffy ace
Has a very northern Michigan feel to it. Those trees are TALL!
April 25th, 2020  
