Photo 1638
trees 24
In the woods we return to reason and faith.
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
4432
photos
56
followers
69
following
448% complete
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
24th April 2020 4:54pm
Taffy
ace
Has a very northern Michigan feel to it. Those trees are TALL!
April 25th, 2020
