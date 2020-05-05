Sign up
Photo 1649
Archives b&w
. “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” – Maya Angelou
5th May 2020
5th May 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
4454
photos
55
followers
70
following
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
27th March 2015 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
