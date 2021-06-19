Previous
softly by edorreandresen
softly

the voice of beauty speaks softly; it creeps only into the most fully awakened souls
-Friedrich Nietzsche
eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

