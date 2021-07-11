Previous
one shot by edorreandresen
Photo 2081

one shot

Whilst I was shooting the Mourning cloak, a monarch stopped by for a second. I had time for one shot. Yay for focus!
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
sheri
I love this pov, so unusual, the wings like petals here.
July 12th, 2021  
