Previous
Next
Yellow man by edorreandresen
Photo 2109

Yellow man

. “The object of art is not to reproduce reality, but to create a reality of the same intensity.”

-Alberto Giacometti.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
577% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise