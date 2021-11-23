Previous
Next
yellow rose by edorreandresen
Photo 2216

yellow rose

This world that we’re a livin’ in
Is mighty hard to beat.
You get a thorn with every Rose
But ain’t the roses sweet?

– Frank Stanton
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise