Photo 2216
yellow rose
This world that we’re a livin’ in
Is mighty hard to beat.
You get a thorn with every Rose
But ain’t the roses sweet?
– Frank Stanton
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5588
photos
69
followers
77
following
607% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd November 2021 11:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
