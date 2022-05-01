Previous
May day by edorreandresen
May day


It is strange how deeply colours seem to penetrate one, like scent.
-George Eliot
1st May 2022 1st May 22

eDorre Andresen

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
May 2nd, 2022  
