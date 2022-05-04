Previous
one daffy by edorreandresen
Photo 2378

one daffy



"Just living is not enough... One must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower."
-Hans Christian Andersen
-
4th May 2022 4th May 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
