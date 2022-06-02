Previous
Next
perch by edorreandresen
Photo 2407

perch

Birds have wings; they're free; they can fly where they want when they want. They have the kind of mobility many people envy.
-Roger Tory Peterson
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
659% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise