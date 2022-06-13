Previous
Next
3 to the left by edorreandresen
Photo 2418

3 to the left

Where the spirit does not work with the hand, there is no art.

– Leonardo da Vinci
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
662% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise