Previous
Next
curly by edorreandresen
Photo 2451

curly

Lettuce is like conversation; it must be fresh and crisp, so sparkling that you scarcely notice the bitter in it.
-Charles Dudley Warner
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
671% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise