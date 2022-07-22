Previous
shadow squirrel by edorreandresen
shadow squirrel

A black squirrel joined me for a bit on the deck. He's relaxing in the pot shade. Too funny!
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
