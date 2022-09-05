Previous
intent by edorreandresen
intent

I come into the peace of wild things who do not tax their lives with forethought of grief.... For a time I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.
-Wendell Berry
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

eDorre Andresen

