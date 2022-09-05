Sign up
Photo 2502
intent
I come into the peace of wild things who do not tax their lives with forethought of grief.... For a time I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.
-Wendell Berry
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Views
8
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th September 2022 6:44am
