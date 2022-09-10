Sign up
Photo 2507
one wish
Wishing is all fine and dandy,
As long as you don't make it handy.
Wishing is for you to dream,
If you want success, you're better to scheme.
Julie Hebert, I Wish
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
eDorre Andresen
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
