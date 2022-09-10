Previous
one wish by edorreandresen
one wish

Wishing is all fine and dandy,
As long as you don't make it handy.
Wishing is for you to dream,
If you want success, you're better to scheme.
-Julie Hebert, I Wish
10th September 2022

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
