Photo 2509
curls
"I feel a great regard for trees; they represent age and beauty and the miracles of life and growth."
― Louise Dickinson Rich
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6174
photos
72
followers
83
following
687% complete
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2506
3662
2507
3663
2508
3664
2509
3665
Views
7
Album
365 Two
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
12th September 2022 3:35pm
