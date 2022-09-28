Sign up
Photo 2525
Fancy Goods
Fun window display! I learned that fancy goods are novelties, accessories, or notions that are primarily ornamental or designed to appeal to taste or fancy rather than essential. (Thanks to Merriam-Webster)
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
