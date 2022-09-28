Previous
Next
Fancy Goods by edorreandresen
Photo 2525

Fancy Goods

Fun window display! I learned that fancy goods are novelties, accessories, or notions that are primarily ornamental or designed to appeal to taste or fancy rather than essential. (Thanks to Merriam-Webster)
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
691% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise