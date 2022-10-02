Previous
grace is green by edorreandresen
Photo 2529

grace is green

“How do you know if it is spirit or nature who answers? Maybe there is no difference at all. Maybe grace is green.” ― Pam Grossman
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
