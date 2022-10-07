Previous
yoga hike by edorreandresen
yoga hike

“Wander often. Wonder always.”
It's a bit cool for beach yoga, so our teacher is leading hikes. We hike a while then pause for some standing yoga poses. What fun!
7th October 2022

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
