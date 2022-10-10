Previous
sedum by edorreandresen
Photo 2537

sedum

“We see in colour all the time. Black and white is therefore immediately an interpretation of the world, rather than a copy.”
– Michael Kenna
10th October 2022

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

