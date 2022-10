Windy Moraine yoga hike

The rain seemed to intensify the colors! The Windy Moraine trail takes you through a field to the moraine left from when the last glaciers melted about 10,000 years ago. You will climb to the top of the hill on a modest incline through a beech-maple forest and a pine plantation. It was a short 1.5 mile hike with a stop for yoga about half way. So peaceful.