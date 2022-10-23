Previous
Next
Autumn panes by edorreandresen
Photo 2550

Autumn panes

"That frame of mind that you need to make fine pictures of a very wonderful subject; you cannot do it by not being lost yourself."
- Dorothea Lange
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise