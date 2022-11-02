Previous
Elmer's tongue by edorreandresen
Elmer's tongue

Elmer takes his role as bowl licker very seriously. He does his bowl and then selflessly does Elsie's too. What a good boy!
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

