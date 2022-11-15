Previous
snow too by edorreandresen
Photo 2573

snow too

"Silently, like thoughts that come and go, the snowflakes fall, each one a gem."
— William Hamilton Gibson
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture and words.
November 16th, 2022  
