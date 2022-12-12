Previous
Next
quilled by edorreandresen
Photo 2600

quilled

Another favorite ornament. They abound!
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
712% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful, and a nice DOF.
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise