Photo 2672
Elsie
The formula for doing a good job in photography is to think like a poet.
-Imogen Cunningham
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6500
photos
88
followers
86
following
732% complete
View this month »
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Latest from all albums
2669
3825
2670
3826
2671
3827
2672
3828
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
22nd February 2023 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Elsie is thinking hard!
February 23rd, 2023
