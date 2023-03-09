Sign up
Photo 2687
March 9 too
Never stay up on the barren heights of cleverness, but come down into the green valleys of silliness.
-Ludwig Wittgenstein
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6530
photos
89
followers
86
following
736% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
3rd March 2023 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
leaves
,
ivy
,
rainbow2023
