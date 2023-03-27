Previous
March 27 too by edorreandresen
Photo 2705

March 27 too

In our life there is a single color, as on an artist's palette, which provides the meaning of life and art. It is the color of love.

-Marc Chagall

27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

