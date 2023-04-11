Previous
Next
Shipwreck returns by edorreandresen
Photo 2720

Shipwreck returns

Great beach walk today! Fun to see the shipwreck again.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
745% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Hi yes it is always nice to see there is one of many in around NZ but as we go further north there is a bay called shippys when tide low you get to see remains not a lot now though
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise